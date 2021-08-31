Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 1,877 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,220 shares of company stock worth $7,403,293 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.81. 93,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,427,208. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.16 and a 200-day moving average of $124.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

