Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,807 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 76,992 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 0.6% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,302,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.43. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $277.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

