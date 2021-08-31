Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 1,345 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.8% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $350.64. 125,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,717,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $346.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

