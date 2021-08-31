Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 7,334 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,334 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,140,000 after buying an additional 525,507 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,735,000 after buying an additional 876,689 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after buying an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after buying an additional 4,969,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.87. The company had a trading volume of 252,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,519,968. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.30 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

