Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,039 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $103,825,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $91,874,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 194.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,027,000 after buying an additional 882,230 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 144.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,493,000 after buying an additional 611,938 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 68.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,827,000 after buying an additional 587,624 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.72. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

