ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Short Interest Down 18.4% in August

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the July 29th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ACNB has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $33.74.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

In other news, Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $28,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan J. Stock bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $281,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 38,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,481.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,132 shares of company stock valued at $285,032 and sold 2,268 shares valued at $64,448. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ACNB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ACNB by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in ACNB by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ACNB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ACNB by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

