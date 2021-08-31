ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Update

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the July 29th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ACSAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux raised ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios alerts:

ACSAY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.32. 14,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,953. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $6.69.

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA provides construction and engineering services and specializes in civil work projects. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Industrial Services, Services, and Corporate Unit. The Construction segment caters civil works, residential, and non-residential buildings.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.