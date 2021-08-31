Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 467,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $44,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ATVI. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $81.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.