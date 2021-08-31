Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,785,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,100,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,742,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 854,184 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,313,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 582,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

ADMP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,451,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,536,226. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $162.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.