Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (AE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Adams Resources & Energy has increased its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Adams Resources & Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 44.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of AE opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.12. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $37.70.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adams Resources & Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Adams Resources & Energy worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

