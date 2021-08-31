Adams Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Adams Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.6% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $153.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $153.49.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

