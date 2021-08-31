Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,573,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,816 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 0.5% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.21% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $241,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,365,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,677,000 after buying an additional 947,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at $207,390,640.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 510,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,887 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.72. The company had a trading volume of 49,280,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,315,563. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $122.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

