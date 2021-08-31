Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,515 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $18,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,416,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,632,000 after acquiring an additional 78,938 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,390,640.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 510,208 shares of company stock worth $48,494,887 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $110.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,327,434. The firm has a market cap of $134.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

