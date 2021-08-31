Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the July 29th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 132.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $2,007,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 38.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 813.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the period.

AVK stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,056. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $19.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

