Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the second quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward by 333.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Woodward during the first quarter worth $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward during the first quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Woodward stock opened at $122.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.34 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.81.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Hess acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.77 per share, for a total transaction of $500,588.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

