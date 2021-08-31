Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,582,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $4,083,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,399,159.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total transaction of $6,926,801.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,121,492.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,621 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,616 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price target (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.57.

NYSE TYL opened at $477.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $475.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.30 and a beta of 0.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

