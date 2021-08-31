Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $82.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.08.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

