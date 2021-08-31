Aeon Global Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGHC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aeon Global Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGHC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

AGHC stock remained flat at $$0.09 on Tuesday. 2,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,289. Aeon Global Health has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.

AEON Global Health Corp. engages in the development and provision of clinical services. It operates through the following segments: AEON and AHC. The AEON segment offers laboratory testing services, which includes the testing of an individual’s blood, urine or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals and the patient’s DNA profile.

