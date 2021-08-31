Aeon Global Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGHC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aeon Global Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGHC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
AGHC stock remained flat at $$0.09 on Tuesday. 2,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,289. Aeon Global Health has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.
About Aeon Global Health
