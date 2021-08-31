Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Receives $20.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

NYSE AEVA traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $9.67. 8,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,500. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56. Aeva Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEVA. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,276,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth about $768,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth about $331,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

