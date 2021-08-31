Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $124.00. The stock had previously closed at $67.90, but opened at $96.04. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Affirm shares last traded at $94.50, with a volume of 370,906 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AFRM. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

Get Affirm alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $2,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.