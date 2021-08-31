African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Short Interest Update

African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the July 29th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of African Gold Group stock remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12. African Gold Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.24.

About African Gold Group

African Gold Group, Inc is mineral exploration company that engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. Its mineral project is the Kobada Gold Project, which is located in southern Mali. The company was founded by Michael A. J. Nikiforuk and Marco J.

