African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Short Interest Update

African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the July 29th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of African Gold Group stock remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12. African Gold Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.24.
About African Gold Group
