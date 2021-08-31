Ag Growth International (AGGZF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS: AGGZF):

8/16/2021 – Ag Growth International had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Ag Growth International had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$60.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Ag Growth International was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to a “sector perform” rating.

8/13/2021 – Ag Growth International had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank of Canada.

8/13/2021 – Ag Growth International had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Ag Growth International was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGGZF traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.22. 742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306. Ag Growth International Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

