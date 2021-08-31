Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Announces $7.07 Dividend

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 7.0748 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGPYY opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.96. Agile Group has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.12.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGPYY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

