AI Doctor (AIDOC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.48 Million

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. One AI Doctor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AI Doctor has a market cap of $1.48 million and $29,202.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AI Doctor

AIDOC is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

AI Doctor Coin Trading

