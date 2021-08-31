Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells $21,109,545.84 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.54, for a total value of $21,109,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, July 1st, Joseph Gebbia sold 204,166 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total value of $31,478,313.88.

On Thursday, July 1st, Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $22,481,615.28.

ABNB traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $154.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,358,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,321. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.56 and a 200-day moving average of $161.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $97.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $309,000. 6elm Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after buying an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8,148.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 71,710 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at about $38,177,000. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

