Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $121.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ADS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.50.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

NYSE:ADS opened at $94.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $39.77 and a 52-week high of $128.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.76.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.