Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 610 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

COKE opened at $401.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.49. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.50 and a 52-week high of $460.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $3.02. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 47.72%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.