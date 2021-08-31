Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Materion were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Materion by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Materion by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Materion by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Materion by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Materion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTRN shares. TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.55. Materion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Materion’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

