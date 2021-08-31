Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.31 Million Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of SJW Group worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SJW Group by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in SJW Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SJW Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $69.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.14. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.