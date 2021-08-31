Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,110 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of B&G Foods worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in B&G Foods by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 666,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in B&G Foods by 32.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 15.0% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in B&G Foods by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the first quarter worth about $1,440,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

