Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Boosted by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.7% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $96,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL traded up $9.30 on Tuesday, reaching $2,901.11. 29,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,429. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,919.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,632.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,366.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

