Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC) Shares Gap Up to $10.49

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $10.80. Altimeter Growth shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 1,396 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the first quarter valued at $40,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Altimeter Growth by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

