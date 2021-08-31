Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altimmune currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Altimmune stock opened at $14.09 on Monday. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $24.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $559.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

