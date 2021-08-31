Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altium from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Altium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. cut Altium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Macquarie cut Altium from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Altium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of ALMFF stock opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15. Altium has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

Altium Ltd. engages in developing and selling of computer software for the design of electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Board and Systems, Micro-Controllers and Embedded Systems, and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery. The Board and Systems segment includes results from PCB business for the americas, EMEA, asia pacific and emerging Markets regions, as well as other products sold through partner channels.

