Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Alumina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

AWCMY stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. Alumina has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14.

Get Alumina alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWCMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup downgraded Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.