Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMBA. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $626,995.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,060,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 161,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,183,000 after buying an additional 87,007 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth $1,080,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,775. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.05. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $46.99 and a 12 month high of $137.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

