Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.796-$0.826 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. Amcor has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $12.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 63.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMCR. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Amcor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.40.

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,196,345 shares of company stock worth $14,911,347 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amcor stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401,568 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Amcor worth $46,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

