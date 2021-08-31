AMEPAY (AME) Price Hits $0.0182

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 39.1% higher against the dollar. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00064005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.02 or 0.00133492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00160912 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,447.82 or 0.07302860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,246.67 or 1.00073587 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.60 or 0.00808275 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

