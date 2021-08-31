American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,598 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $12,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $2,386,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 30,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 138,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 46,450 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $13.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.51.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXL shares. TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

