American Century Companies Inc. Buys 29,552 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,662,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,552 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.87% of Constellation Brands worth $388,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.41.

STZ stock opened at $211.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.83. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

