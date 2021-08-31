American Century Companies Inc. Has $209.18 Million Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,473,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,869 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.07% of NorthWestern worth $209,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. CWM LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NWE opened at $63.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average of $63.35. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. NorthWestern’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

In other news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $382,825 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.