American Century Companies Inc. Has $367.94 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,378,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 213,045 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $367,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 100.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after buying an additional 22,991,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108,134 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,307 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 119.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,078,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 70.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $943,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on APH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

In other news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 375,400 shares of company stock valued at $28,014,820. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APH opened at $76.93 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $77.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day moving average is $69.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

