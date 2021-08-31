American Century Companies Inc. Sells 86,968 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,359,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,968 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.66% of Vertiv worth $255,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Vertiv by 15.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 33,205 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Vertiv by 4.1% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 676,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,467,000 after acquiring an additional 26,461 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vertiv by 188.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Vertiv by 35.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

VRT opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.45, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.14. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $28.76.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

