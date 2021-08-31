American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AEO opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,135 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $19,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

