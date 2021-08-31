American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Short Interest Update

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 802,300 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the July 29th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $561,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,483 shares of company stock worth $2,883,524. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 201,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,032 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,072,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $13,549,000. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFG. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Shares of NYSE AFG traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,980. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.17. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. Equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

