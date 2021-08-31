AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price objective upped by analysts at Truist Securities from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

AMN stock opened at $110.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $111.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,907 shares of company stock worth $1,254,122. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $1,568,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth $1,868,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 380,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,033,000 after acquiring an additional 31,547 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

