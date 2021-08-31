Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to announce sales of $103.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.90 million and the highest is $106.30 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $83.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $418.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $410.40 million to $431.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $472.93 million, with estimates ranging from $452.80 million to $502.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.01%.

AMPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of AMPH traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,391. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $203,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,856.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,891 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,613 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

