Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Ampol’s previous interim dividend of $0.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In other news, insider Matthew Halliday purchased 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$27.16 ($19.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,155.02 ($71,539.30).

Ampol Limited engages in purchasing, refining, and distributing petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

