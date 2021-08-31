Analysts Anticipate Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will announce $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.74. Albany International reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NYSE:AIN opened at $78.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.62. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.45. Albany International has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $93.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $418,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,381,594.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,586,644 shares of company stock valued at $120,788,774. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 28.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

