Analysts Anticipate Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.30). Aptinyx posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 259,408 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 25,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 112,849 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APTX opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $167.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.36.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

